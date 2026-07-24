INA discovers gas in northern Adriatic

Croatia's Industrija Nafte DD (INA) has discovered more gas as part of a five-well drilling campaign in the northern Adriatic Sea offshore Croatia.

The first well in the campaign, Ana-4 DIR in the existing North Adriatic field, has been completed after reaching a total depth of 1,282 m. Drilling operations were carried out by the Labin drilling rig, operated by the crew of INA’s service company CROSCO. Initial testing across three reservoirs delivered a total gas flow rate of about 160,000 cu m/d.

Preparations are under way to tie the well into the surface production system to carry out an extended well test aimed at reservoir clean-up, detailed characterization of production potential, and collection of key data to support the preparation of the reserves report.

The successful completion of the first well confirmed the remaining gas potential of offshore fields that INA will continue to develop in the coming years, the company said. The Labin rig is now being moved to the location of IKA JZ-6 DIR, the next well in the campaign.

Construction investment in the five wells is expected to total about EUR 65 million.