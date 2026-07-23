Equinor considers subsea tieback of new Barents Sea oil discovery

The operator and its license partners are evaluating a new Barents Sea oil oil discovery as the newest potential tieback to Johan Castberg.
July 23, 2026
2 min read
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Takeaway

The Barents Sea oil discovery comes as Equinor aims to increase volumes in the Johan Castberg area by an additional 200-500 million bbl, with plans to drill 1-2 wells per year. 

Photo from Transocean via Norwegian Offshore Directorate
Transocean Enabler semisubmersible drilling rig.

Equinor's 7220/5-EC-2 H wildcast well was drilled in the Barents Sea by the Transocean Enabler semisubmersible drilling rig. 

Equinor Energy AS and production license 532 partners are considering a tieback of a Barents Sea oil discovery at the Skrugard North Tubåen prospect to Johan Castberg field.

The find comes as Equinor aims to increase volumes in the Johan Castberg area—originally estimated at 500-700 million bbl—by an additional 200-500 million bbl, with plans to drill 1-2 exploration wells per year in the region, the company has said.

Wildcat well 7220/5-EC-2 H was drilled by the Transocean Enabler semisubmersible drilling rig about 6 km north of the 7220/8-1 discovery well on Johan Castberg field and 240 km northwest of Hammerfest, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said in a July 23 release. Water depth at the site is 361 m.

The well targeted Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Tubåen formation, encountering a 30-m oil column with good to very good reservoir quality in sandstone in the Tubåen formation in reservoir rocks totaling 41 m. Total thickness of the formation at the site is 68 m, and the oil-water contact was found at 1,474 m subsea.

Preliminary estimates put the discovery at 1.2-1.7 million standard cu m of recoverable oil equivalent (7.6-10.5 MMboe). The well was not formation-tested, but data and samples were collected. Drilled to a vertical depth of 1,521 m subsea, it was terminated in the Fruholmen formation in the Upper Triassic.

Equinor is operator of the license, with partners Vår Energi and Petoro.

About the Author

Mikaila Adams
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Mikaila Adams

Managing Editor, Content Strategist

Mikaila Adams has 20 years of experience as an editor, most of which has been centered on the oil and gas industry. She enjoyed 12 years focused on the business/finance side of the industry as an editor for Oil & Gas Journal's sister publication, Oil & Gas Financial Journal (OGFJ). After OGFJ ceased publication in 2017, she joined Oil & Gas Journal and was later named Managing Editor - News. Her role has expanded into content strategy. She holds a degree from Texas Tech University.

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