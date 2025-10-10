Beacon’s Shenandoah offshore field reaches 100,000-b/d production target

Beacon Offshore Energy LLC has successfully completed ramp-up of the four Phase 1 development wells in its operated Shenandoah field to the target rate of 100,000 b/d (117,000 boe/d). Well productivity as well as reliability and uptime metrics of the Shenandoah floating production system (FPS) have conformed to expectations, Beacon said, and the ramp up to target rate was accomplished within 75 days following first production.

Shenandoah reserves, located at reservoir depths of about 30,000 ft TVD, are being developed via 20,000-psi technology which Beacon expects will be used in development of other similarly situated fields in the Inboard Wilcox trend.

The Shenandoah FPS located on Walker Ridge 52 roughly 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana in 5,800-ft water depths entered service with nameplate capacities of 120,000 b/d oil and 140 MMcfd gas. Shenandoah was designed as a regional host production system that will enable development of additional resources including Beacon-operated Monument and Shenandoah South discoveries which, together with Shenandoah, are expected to hold recoverable resources of nearly 600 MMboe, according to Beacon.

Phase 2 will include two additional wells and a subsea booster pump, with the fifth Shenandoah producer expected to be drilled and completed by mid-2026.

Beacon is joined by HEQ Deepwater LLC and Navitas Petroleum LP in the Shenandoah development.