ExxonMobil to transport, store CO2 for Williams

The contract expands ExxonMobil's contracted CCS portfolio to about 9 million tonnes/year of CO2, supporting lower-carbon-intensity steel, ammonia, natural gas processing, industrial gases, methanol, and LNG along the US Gulf Coast.
July 30, 2026
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Map showing US Gulf Coast locations of ExxonMobil's contracted CCS projects.

ExxonMobil will transport and store CO2 from Williams’ natural gas gathering and processing plant in southwest Louisiana.

ExxonMobil will transport and store up to 1 million tonnes/year (tpy) of CO2 captured from Williams Cos.' natural gas gathering and processing operations in southwest Louisiana under a new carbon capture and storage (CCS) agreement.

Williams will move Haynesville natural gas through its Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) pipeline system for processing in Louisiana before delivering the gas to the US Gulf Coast for LNG export. CO2 removed during processing will be transported and stored by ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

The agreement makes Williams ExxonMobil's seventh commercial CCS customer and its fifth CCS contract in Louisiana. With the addition of the Williams project, ExxonMobil's contracted CCS portfolio totals about 9 million tpy of CO2 for capture and storage.

Williams' project expands ExxonMobil's growing Gulf Coast CCS business, which serves customers in sectors including natural gas processing, LNG, steel, ammonia, industrial gases, and methanol.

A timeline for service was not disclosed and a request for additional information from Williams was not returned as of press time. 

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