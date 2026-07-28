Liverpool Bay to repurpose infrastructure for CCS

Liverpool Bay CCS Ltd. has secured a lease from The Crown Estate to develop the UK's first CCS project that repurposes existing infrastructure, enabling efficient CO₂ transportation and storage from regional industries to support UK decarbonization efforts.
July 28, 2026
2 min read
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Source: The Crown Estate
Liverpool Bay

Liverpool Bay CCS Ltd. (LBCCS) entered a lease with The Crown Estate for its CO₂ transportation and storage project.

The lease enables LBCCS, part of Eni CCUS Holding Ltd., to access the seabed and use former infrastructure to transport and safely store offshore carbon dioxide (CO₂) from industries within the HyNet Cluster. It is the UK's first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to repurpose existing infrastructure.

The project will reuse more than 75 miles of existing pipelines, three offshore structures, and an onshore treatment plant, alongside 21 miles of new pipeline connecting industrial installations across the region to the Liverpool Bay transport and storage network. CO2 will initially be captured from the cement, low-carbon hydrogen and energy-from-waste sectors before being permanently stored in depleted offshore gas reservoirs beneath Liverpool Bay.

Liverpool Bay CCS will support the decarbonization of one of the UK's most industrialized regions. Phase 1 of the project is expected to store 109 million tonnes of CO₂ over its operational life, with an initial storage capacity of 4.5 million tonnes/year (tpy) and the potential to expand to 10 million tpy after 2030. The project is expected to support around 2,000 jobs during construction and unlock about £2 billion of supply chain investment.

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