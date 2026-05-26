CRC starts first CO2 injection at state’s inaugural CCS project

California Resources Corp. (CRC) has begun carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) injection at Carbon TerraVault I (CTV I), a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the company’s Elk Hills field in Kern County, Calif.

Next phase of CTV I development

The project is California’s first operational CCS development and establishes a commercial pathway for storing CO 2 from industrial sources, CRC said in a release May 26. CTV I sources CO 2 from CRC’s cryogenic gas plant and uses existing infrastructure in a depleted oil and gas reservoir to permanently store CO 2 more than a mile underground.

“First injection at CTV I demonstrates that California can lead on climate solutions that are practical, scalable and cost-effective,” said CRC president and chief executive officer Francisco Leon.

CTV I comprises two depleted reservoirs—26R and A1-A2. At full capacity, CTV I–26R will be capable of storing as much as 1.46 million tonnes/year of CO 2 , equivalent to removing nearly 350,000 cars from the road per year, the company said. Total storage potential is 38 million tonnes.

CTV I–26R is the first reservoir in California to receive final Class VI permits from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The reservoir is part of the Carbon TerraVault joint venture (CTV JV) between CRC and Brookfield, focused on developing infrastructure and storage assets for CCS projects in the state. CRC holds 51% of the venture. Brookfield owns the remaining 49%.

Expansion plans

CRC has submitted eight additional CTV storage reservoirs for EPA Class VI permitting, representing about 352 million tonnes of potential CO 2 storage capacity planned for development across California in the coming years. In an early May update, the company said it expects to receive at least two additional draft Class VI permits this year.