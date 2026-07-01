Harbour Energy starts gas production from Dvalin North

Harbour Energy Norge AS started gas production from the Dvalin North project in the Norwegian Sea about 270 km north of Kristiansund.

Dvalin North is a three-well subsea tie back to the Heidrun platform, with production now under way from all three wells. Gas is exported through the Polarled pipeline to the Nyhamna processing plant before being exported to the market.

Dvalin North field is expected to produce about 84 MMboe of predominantly gas.

Harbour Energy is operator at Dvalin North (55%) with partners Petoro AS (35%) and DNO Norge AS (10%).