NOC confirms full production restored at Sharara, El Feel fields following fire

National Oil Corp. of Libya completed maintenance on the crude oil export pipeline linking Sharara fields to the tank farm at the Zawiya refinery and has authorized full resumption of production following a partial shutdown caused by a fire following a leak.

NOC said Mar. 18 that a leak in one of the valves on the crude oil export pipeline at kilometer 538 near the Bir Al-Marhan area in Hamada south of Zintan caused the fire. There were no human casualties, NOC said.

Roughly 50% of Sharara field’s production capacity remained operational and production continued through gradual transfer to alternate routes.

Crude oil pumping resumed after repairs were completed, the pipeline was confirmed ready, and operational safety tests were completed, NOC said. Technical teams have begun gradually increasing production capacity to normal levels and restarting the flow of crude oil through the pipeline.

Production has resumed at the adjacent El Feel oil field, NOC said, following a temporary pause to divert Sharara field output through the Mellitah pipeline, while some production was diverted via the 18-OD Hamada pipeline to the Zawiya tanks to reduce losses, maintain stable supplies, and manage pipeline capacity during the maintenance period.