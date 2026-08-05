Petrobras lets mooring and subsea asset services contract

Petrobras has let a mooring and subsea asset services contract to Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, for Petrobras’ offshore operations across Brazil’s subsea infrastructure portfolio.

The contract is for inspection, preservation, maintenance, and operational readiness services for subsea interconnection, mooring, and anchoring materials.

Under the scope of work, Intermoor will deliver integrated services covering a range of mooring components including chains, steel wire ropes, anchors, connectors, load collars, anode collars, adapters, and other load handling accessories.

The 3-year contract includes visual and dimensional inspection of materials and accessories, non-destructive testing, including magnetic particle and liquid penetrant testing, cleaning and surface preparation, surface treatment and painting for preservation purposes, maintenance, repair, replacement and reconditioning of anchoring components, and handling, transportation where required, storage, and preservation of materials.

In addition, the project requires the allocation of 20,000 sq m dedicated exclusively to the temporary storage of Petrobras materials undergoing maintenance at Intermoor’s Açu Port yard.