ADNOC deploys AI platform across 120 drilling rigs

ADNOC has integrated SLB’s AI-enabled RTOC platform across more than 120 rigs, enabling real-time monitoring, analysis and management of drilling operations to improve efficiency and safety.
Aug. 4, 2026
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Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has deployed SLB Ltd.’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled real-time operations center (RTOC) platform across more than 120 drilling rigs.

The platform will provide ADNOC with a faster and more connected way to monitor, analyze, and manage drilling operations across its onshore and offshore assets, SLB said on Aug. 4. 

Bringing live rig data from across drilling operations into a single environment and replacing multiple tools to reduce engineering effort by 30-40%, RTOC will enable ADNOC engineers to support 2-3 times more rigs and have a real-time view of activity across the rig fleet to identify risks earlier and improve coordination.

By analyzing real-time rig data, RTOC can also identify potential issues before they escalate, helping reduce incident response times and avoid day rig downtime.

Developed in the UAE and hosted within ADNOC's cloud environment, RTOC keeps critical operational data and workflows securely within the country, maintaining control of sensitive information under UAE jurisdiction.

Details regarding specific rigs included in the deployment were not disclosed.

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