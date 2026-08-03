Petrobras makes another gas discovery offshore Colombia

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) discovered another new gas accumulation with the deepwater Sandia-1 exploratory well in GUA-OFF-0 block about 42 km offshore Colombia in 1,251 m of water.

Sandia-1 spudded on June 12, 2026, reaching final depth on July 29, 2026. Proven gas intervals are being evaluated by means of well profiles and will later be characterized by laboratory analyses.

The well is 18 km from the Sirius-1 (discoverer) and Sirius-2 (appraisal) wells and 9 km from the Copoazu-1 (discoverer) well, indicating that there is strong gas potential in this area of offshore Colombia, Petrobras said.

Petrobras subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro BV–Sucursal Colombia (PIB-COL; 44.44%) operates the GUA-OFF-0 block on behalf of partner Ecopetrol SA (55.56%).