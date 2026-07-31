Canada’s rig count climbs by 15 to 219

Canada’s rig count increased by double digits this week, while US drilling increased slightly. According to Baker Hughes’s rotary rig count, Canada’s rig count increased by 15 units to reach 219 rigs running the week ended July 31. The count is up 42 from the number of rigs drilling during the same period last year.

In the US, the rig count increased by a single unit, reaching 588 units working. This week's count is up 48 from the year-ago total of 540 rotary rigs running.

In Canada, 12 of the added rigs are oil-directed, bringing the count to a total of 150 this week, up 26 from the year-ago period. There were 63 gas-directed rigs running in Canada this week, up one from last week.

In the US, one additional rig was drilling offshore for a total of 13. Rig counts on land and in inland waters remained unchanged at 572 and 3, respectively.

The number of US rigs drilling for gas was unchanged at 127 this week, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by a single unit to 451. Ten rigs remained unclassified.

Texas, Louisiana, and West Virginia each added a rig. The states ended the week with respective rig counts of 273, 38, and 9.

Wyoming, 16, and Ohio, 10, each dopped a rig this week.