bp starts Atlantis water injection project to increase Gulf of Mexico production

bp started up its Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project in the US Gulf of Mexico in Green Canyon, about 150 miles south of New Orleans in 7,074 ft of water.

The Atlantis semisubmersible platform has production capacity of up to 200,000 b/d of oil and 180 MMcfd of natural gas. The project adds about 10,000 boe/d of gross peak annualized average production, with about 5,000 boe/d net to bp, the operator said.

The expansion project adds two new water injection wells, new subsea trees, and new water injection pumps on the topsides of the Atlantis platform to help increase the pressure of targeted reservoirs, unlocking additional barrels and extending the producing life of the asset, bp said. The project also enables future water injection capability at the platform.

Atlantis lies within lease blocks GC699, GC742, GC743, and GC744 and has been in production for nearly 20 years. In 2025, bp produced first oil from the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project, which added about 15,000 boe/d gross)

bp recently sanctioned two new production platforms, Kaskida and Tiber in Keathley Canyon, which together are expected to add 160,000 b/d of new oil production capacity in the US offshore region by the end of 2030. Kaskida is expected to deliver first oil in 2029 and Tiber is expected to start production in 2030.

bp is operator at Atlantis (56%) with partner Woodside Energy (44%).