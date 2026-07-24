Canada adds 6 rigs, US count down 1

The rig count in Canada is up 6 units to 204 rigs working for the week ended July 24, according to Baker Hughes data. The weekly total is up 22 units from the 182 rigs working this time a year ago. The increase is an almost even split between oil-directed rigs, which increased by 3 to reach 62, and gas-directed rigs, which increased by 2 to end the week with 62 units working.

In the US, a 1-rig decrease brought the rig count to 587 for the week. The count is up 45 units from the 542 rigs running in the US this time last year.

US oil-directed rigs decreased by 2 units to 450. That total is up 35 from this time in 2025. Gas-directed rigs increased by 1 unit to 127. A year ago, 122 units were drilling for gas in the US.

The number of rigs drilling on land in the US was unchanged at 572, which is 46 more than this time last year. The number of horizontal rigs was unchanged at 524. One additional vertical rig was drilling this week for a total of 13.

The rig counts in most of the largest US oil and gas producing states were unchanged this week. Colorado added a single unit to end the week with 13 rigs running. Texas dropped 2 units to end the week with 272.

Offshore units decreased by 1 to end the week with 12 rigs working. Ten units were working in the Gulf of Mexico, down 1 from last week.