Hess lets drilling contract for North Malay basin development work

Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corp., has let an integrated rig, drilling, and completion (i-RDC) services contract to Velesto Drilling Sdn. Bhd. for Chevron Malaysia’s 2026–2028 North Malay basin full field development campaign.

The NAGA 8 rig will support the drilling campaign starting in August 2026. The contract is valued at about $51 million.

North Malay basin is about 290–300 km offshore Peninsular Malaysia in the South China Sea, covering blocks PM302, PM325, and PM326B. It hosts several gas fields, including Bergading, Bunga Dahlia, Teratai, Gajah, Melati, Kamelia, Zetung, Anggerik, and Kesumba. Hess Malaysia is operator in a 50-50 joint venture with Petronas Carigali.

Velesto Drilling Sdn. Bhd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary Velesto Energy Berhad.