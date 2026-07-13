Gulf Keystone restarts production in Iraq's Kurdistan region

Gulf Keystone has restarted production and exports at the Shaikan field, reaching over 43,000 b/d, with plans to increase output further.
July 13, 2026
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Gulf Keystone restarted production and exports operations at Shaikan field in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Gross volumes have ramped up to over 43,000 bo/d, with well activities  underway to bring incremental production online in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the company said it continues to closely monitor the security environment in Kurdistan and the broader region.

Gulf Keystone is progressing towards achieving sustainable exports sales at international prices, with constructive engagement to implement long-term exports agreements.

The company said it remains focused on strict cost control while continuing its discussions with Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources on a revised Shaikan field development plan.

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