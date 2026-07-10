US rig count ticks up, Canada rig declines by double digits

The active rig count in the US increased slightly from last week with 581 rigs running for the week ended July 10, according to Baker Hughes data. The count is up 1 rig from last week, and up 44 from the same period in 2025.

The number of working oil-directed rigs in the US was unchanged at 445 for the week. The count is up 21 units year-over-year. Gas-directed rigs were unchanged at 126 rigs working, up 18 units year-over-year. Ten rigs considered unclassified remained active during the week, up one from last week.

The number of US land-based rigs fell by 2 to 565. Horizontal rigs decreased by 3 units to 517. Directional drilling rigs were unchanged at 48 working for the week. The vertical rig increased by 1 unit to reach 13 this week. The number of rigs working offshore increased by 3 to leave 14 rigs working this week.

The rig count in Louisiana increased by 3 units to reach 37 rigs working to close out the week. Texas added a single rig to end the week with 272 working.

New Mexico’s rig count fell by 4 units to end the week with 94.

Canada’s rig count fell by 11 rigs to 179, but the count is still up 17 units from this time a year-ago. The number of gas-directed rigs in Canada decreased by 1 to 57 while the oil-directed rig count fell by 12 units to 118.