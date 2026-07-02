North America rig count unchanged as US gain offsets drop in Canada

Drilling in the US increased during the week ended July 2, up 7 rigs to 580 rotary rigs working. The increase offset the 7-rig decline in Canada that brought the country to a total of 190 rigs running for the week.

The total rig count in North America is unchanged from last week at 770. Baker Hughes released the numbers July 2, a day earlier than usual, due to Independence Day and market closures on Friday, July 3, 2026.

The US count is up 41 units from the same time last year, while Canada’s year-over-year count is up 39 units.

In the US, there were 6 additional rigs drilling on land this week to reach 567 rigs working. The offshore rig count increased by 1 to 11, while inland water operations remained unchanged at 2 rigs working.

Of the rotary rigs working in the US, there were 445 drilling for oil this week, up 5 from the previous week and up 20 from the year-ago period. There were 126 rigs drilling for natural gas this week, up 1 from last week and up 18 from this time last year. There were 9 rigs unclassified, up 1 from last week.

Among the major producing states, Texas saw the largest increase in rigs. With 271 rigs working, the count is up 3 from last week. Oklahoma’s rig count increased by 2 units to 48. New Mexico and Louisiana each added a rig to end the week with 98 and 34 rigs running, respectively.

North Dakota’s rig count decreased by 2 to 24.

Of the 190 rigs working in Canada this week, 130 were oil-directed, down 7 from last week, but up 28 from this time a year ago. There were 58 gas-directed rigs working in Canada this week, unchanged form last week, but up 9 from this time in 2025.