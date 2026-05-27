Petrobras lets Santos basin well construction contract

Petrobras has let a contract to Baker Hughes to provide integrated solutions for well construction across Brazil’s Santos basin.

Baker Hughes’ rotary steering, logging-while-drilling tools, and extended-life drill bits will be deployed across the construction portfolio of deepwater wells to support the ongoing development of Brazil's pre-salt oil and gas resources.

The project will be executed through Baker Hughes’ Integration & Solutions team alongside Petrobras’ wells team. In addition to specialized drilling solutions, the team will leverage technologies and expertise across wireline, cementing, wellbore clean up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, services, and geosciences.