Etu Energias discovers oil in Lower Congo basin

The company said the quality of the reservoir "reinforces the potential of the area," with porosity favorable for future development.
May 12, 2026
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Key Highlights

  • Etu Energias discovered oil in the Espadarte 7ST2 appraisal in Lower Congo basin.
  • The well produced at 2,000-2,500 bbl stabilized rates.

Etu Energias discovered oil in the Espadarte 7ST2 (ESP 7ST2) appraisal in Block 2/05 in Lower Congo basin offshore Angola.

ESP 7ST2 discovered eight productive intervals over 175 ft total net thickness and tested at 2,000-2,500 bbl stabilized rates with 0% water. The reservoir has 18% average porosity which reach 25% in certain areas.

The well is the first result of the drilling campaign that began in July 2025 with the arrival of the SMS ESSA jack-up rig in Angolan waters.

Block 2/05 contains more than 200 million bbl in reserves in 18 oilfields (17 developed, one undeveloped). The block has the potential to produce 40,000 b/d of oil, the company said.

Etu Energias, the largest privately owned, 100% Angolan oil and gas compnay, is operator of Block 2/05 with 30% interest.

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