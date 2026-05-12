Etu Energias discovers oil in Lower Congo basin

Etu Energias discovered oil in the Espadarte 7ST2 (ESP 7ST2) appraisal in Block 2/05 in Lower Congo basin offshore Angola.

ESP 7ST2 discovered eight productive intervals over 175 ft total net thickness and tested at 2,000-2,500 bbl stabilized rates with 0% water. The reservoir has 18% average porosity which reach 25% in certain areas.

The well is the first result of the drilling campaign that began in July 2025 with the arrival of the SMS ESSA jack-up rig in Angolan waters.

Block 2/05 contains more than 200 million bbl in reserves in 18 oilfields (17 developed, one undeveloped). The block has the potential to produce 40,000 b/d of oil, the company said.

Etu Energias, the largest privately owned, 100% Angolan oil and gas compnay, is operator of Block 2/05 with 30% interest.