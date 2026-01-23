Canada rig count continues to rise

The weekly rig count in Canada continued its rise this week, but the year-over-year count is down 14 from the number of working rigs for the same period in 2025. 
The rig count in Canada ended the week with an additional 5 rigs running. For the week ended Jan. 23, the rig count in Canada stood at 231, according to Baker Hughes data. There were 8 additional oil-directed rigs working in Canada and 3 fewer gas-directed rigs, bringing the week’s totals to 158 and 73, respectively.

Year-over-year, the rig count in Canada is down 14 from the 245 rigs working during the same period in 2025. 

In the US, 1 additional rig was running for a total of 544. The count is down 32 from the 576 rigs running in the US during the same period in 2025.

US oil-directed rigs increased by 1 unit to 411, down 61 from the same period last year. Gas-directed were unchanged at 122. A year ago, 99 units were drilling for gas.

The number of rigs drilling on land in the US was up 2 rigs to 526, but down 34 from this time last year. 

Three of the major oil and gas producing states saw an increase in rigs. With a 2-rig increase, Colorado ended the week with 14 rigs working. Texas and Wyoming each added 1 unit to reach respective counts of 229 and 16. 

Louisiana dropped 2 units to end the week with 37 rigs working. Utah dropped a single rig to end the week with 16 working rigs.

There were 15 rigs working offshore, one fewer than last week.

