Eni spuds exploration well offshore Libya

Eni North Africa, in partnership with bp, Libya’s National Oil Corporation, and the Libyan Investment Authority, has spudded Matsola-1, a deep water exploration well offshore Libya.

The well, in the Gulf of Sirte, in Maamel Matsula field, was launched by the Saipem 10000 drilling vessel. Drilling depth is expected to reach about 4,500 m below the seabed.

The Libyan Investment Authority contributes 15% to the project—which aims to explore and develop the Ghadames basin, Sirte Bay—in accordance with the production sharing agreement.

Libya aims to reach crude oil production of 1.6 million b/d by end-2026, up from around 1.4 million b/d at the start of the year, APO Group noted in a release Jan. 22. Longer-term targets include 1.8 million b/d by 2027 and 2 million b/d by 2030, supported by an estimated $3-4 billion in near-term investment to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, optimize mature fields, and unlock marginal production.

Libya also is holding it first upstream licensing round in nearly 2 decades, offering 22 onshore and offshore blocks across the Sirte, Murzuq, and Ghadames basins. More than 37 international and regional companies have been pre-qualified to participate, APO Group said.

