Eni spuds exploration well offshore Libya

Libya's offshore exploration efforts have taken a step forward with the spudding of the Matsola-1 well in the Gulf of Sirte.
Jan. 22, 2026

Eni North Africa, in partnership with bp, Libya’s National Oil Corporation, and the Libyan Investment Authority, has spudded Matsola-1, a deep water exploration well offshore Libya.

The well, in the Gulf of Sirte, in Maamel Matsula field, was launched by the Saipem 10000 drilling vessel. Drilling depth is expected to reach about 4,500 m below the seabed.

The Libyan Investment Authority contributes 15% to the project—which aims to explore and develop the Ghadames basin, Sirte Bay—in accordance with the production sharing agreement.

Libya aims to reach crude oil production of 1.6 million b/d by end-2026, up from around 1.4 million b/d at the start of the year, APO Group noted in a release Jan. 22. Longer-term targets include 1.8 million b/d by 2027 and 2 million b/d by 2030, supported by an estimated $3-4 billion in near-term investment to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, optimize mature fields, and unlock marginal production.

Libya also is holding it first upstream licensing round in nearly 2 decades, offering 22 onshore and offshore blocks across the Sirte, Murzuq, and Ghadames basins. More than 37 international and regional companies have been pre-qualified to participate, APO Group said.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

BOEM outlines plans for December offshore Gulf Lease Sale 262
Murphy acquires Eagle Ford assets from Amplify Energy
Use operational excellence to improve power plant efficiency
Sponsored
Predictive Digital Twin with Norton Straw
Sponsored