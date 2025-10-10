Chevron set to drill exploration well offshore Suriname

Drilling operations for the well, which lies about 78 km offshore in the north-central part of Block 5 offshore Suriname, are expected to take about 90 days.
Oct. 10, 2025
Map from Staatsolie
Block 5 location offshore Suriname

Chevron is expected to begin drilling an exploration well in BLock 5 offshore Suriname. The well lies about 78 km offshore, in the north-central part of the block, at a water depth of around 40 m. 

Chevron Suriname Exploration Ltd. is expected to spud the Korikori-1 exploration well this month in Block 5 offshore Suriname, state-owned Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname (Staatsolie) said in a release Oct. 8.

Drilling operations for the well, which lies about 78 km offshore in the north-central part of the block in about 40 m of water, are expected to take about 90 days. The well will be drilled by the Noble Regina Allen rig.

Suriname’s National Environmental Authority (NMA) granted Chevron a permit for the drilling operations in July 2025.

Block 5 covers 2,235 sq km in the western part of Suriname's shallow offshore area, 120 km from the coast in water depth up to 100 m, and forms part of the Suriname-Guyana basin. In October 2021, Staatsolie and Chevron signed a 30-year production sharing contract for the block.

Chevron is operator of Block 5 (40%) with partners Paradise Oil Co., an affiliate of Staatsolie (40%), and Qatar Energy (20%).

