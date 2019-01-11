Premier Oil updates drilling in Zama field off Mexico

Premier Oil says the first appraisal well in Zama field on Mexico’s offshore Block 7 encountered the main Zama reservoir. Separately in Mexico, Premier Oil plans a 3D seismic survey across offshore Block 30 starting in the second quarter.

Operator Talos Energy LLC and partners discovered oil and associated gas with the Zama-1 discovery well about 37 miles offshore Port of Dos Bocas, Mexico (OGJ Online, July 12, 2017). Block 7 interests are held by Talos 35%, Sierra Oil & Gas 40%, and Premier Oil 25%.

Zama-2 was spud in late November 2018 to the north of Zama-1. Talos and partners are looking for the depth of the oil-water contact. The well will be deepened to test the Marte prospect and finally side tracked updip and flow tested.

Zama-1 contained 558-656 ft of net oil pay in Upper Miocene sandstones with no water contact. Initial tests recovered light oil samples with 28-30° gravity oil and some associated gas.

Plans call for the drilling of the Zama-3 appraisal well to the south (OGJ Online, May 18, 2018). The appraisal program is expected to be complete by midyear with the goal to achieve initial production in 2022.