GUIDE TO WORLD CRUDES: North Sea Schiehallion crude maintains steady quality

BP Oil International Ltd., a subsidiary of BP PLC, has reissued an assay for Schiehallion crude oil to coincide with the May 2017 resumption of production from the Schiehallion area. Field redevelopment is part of the multibillion-pound Quad 204 project in the west of Shetland region offshore UK.