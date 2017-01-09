Delek US Holdings, Alon USA Energy to merge

Delek US Holdings Inc., Brentwood, Tenn., has entered a definitive agreement to buy all outstanding shares of Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd.'s US-based refining and marketing subsidiary Alon USA Energy Inc., Dallas, which owns and operates a 74,000-b/sd refinery in Krotz Springs, La.; an idled 70,000-b/sd, three-refinery complex in California; and through its majority interest in Alon USA Partners LP, a 73,000 b/sd refinery at Big Spring, Tex. (OGJ Online, Nov. 12, 2014).