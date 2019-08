Shell finalizes sale of Malaysian refinery

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has completed the sale of subsidiary Shell Overseas Holdings Ltd.'s majority interest in Shell Refining Co. (FOM) Bhd. (SRC) to Malaysia Hengyuan International Ltd. (MHIL), a subsidiary of China's Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHP), Shandong (OGJ Online, Jan. 27, 2016).