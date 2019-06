Shell: Global LNG demand to rise 4-5%/year to 2030

Global demand for natural gas is expected to increase 2%/year between 2015 and 2030, with LNG demand expected to rise at twice that rate at 4-5%/year, according to Royal Dutch Shell PLC's first LNG Outlook. Shell inherited the outlook following its acquisition of BG Group PLC.

Feb 27th, 2017