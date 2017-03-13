Texas LNG advances proposed Brownsville liquefaction, terminal

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-based Texas LNG LLC, has engaged a consortium of Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. and KBR Inc. to deliver both preliminary final investment decision (FID) detailed engineering and post-FID engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the first 2 million-tonnes/year phase of a proposed 4 million-tpy LNG export project the company plans to build on the Brownsville Ship Channel in Cameron County, Tex., about 19 miles from Brownsville.

Mar 13th, 2017
In order to access this content, you must be logged-in and have an active subscription to the OGJ Premium Archive

Subscribe

More in Gas Processing
190514 Meritage Thundercreek Map Final
New Plants
Meritage to double Powder River basin gas processing
May 14th, 2019
Petrochemicals
Borouge lets contract for Ruwais petchem complex
Apr 8th, 2019
1apr Prl Karachi
Refining
PRL advances upgrade of Karachi refinery
Apr 3rd, 2019
New Plants
Noble Energy sanctions Alen gas development project
OGJ editors
Apr 2nd, 2019
New Plants
Gazprom, partner advance LNG-chemical plan
OGJ editors
Apr 2nd, 2019
LNG
Total-led Papua LNG project gas agreement timed for April
Rick Wilkinson
Apr 2nd, 2019
New Plants
Ineos to double capacity of proposed USGC EO-EOD plant
Mar 25th, 2019
Gas Processing
Oilfield Water Operations Optimized by Flow Meters
Mar 4th, 2019
Capacities
EPP begins service on Shin Oak NGL mainline
OGJ editors
Feb 28th, 2019
Content Dam Ogj Online Articles 2019 02 190220 Neptune Touat Map Final
Field Start Ups
Algeria’s Touat gas project on track for exports by midyear
Feb 20th, 2019