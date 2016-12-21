OMV Petrom lets contract for Petrobrazi refinery

OMV Petrom SA, Bucharest, has let a contract to Axens SA, Rueil-Malmaison, France, to provide process technology licensing for a new unit to be installed at its 4.5-million tonne/year Petrobrazi refinery in the southeast region of Romania, near Ploiesti City.

In addition to providing associated catalysts and adsorbents for the 200,000-tpy unit, Axens will deliver the first commercial installation of its proprietary PolyFuel technology, which resolves imbalances in the gasoline-middle distillate production slate by converting light olefins from gasoline into higher-quality middle distillates that meet more stringent product specifications, the service provider said.

The planned unit at Petrobrazi specifically will use PolyFuel technology to maximize production of diesel using a feedstock of LPGs and light-cracked naphtha from the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit.

Production from the new unit will comply with Euro 5-quality specifications for gasoline and diesel pools, according to Axens.

The service provider disclosed neither the value nor duration of the contract.

OMV Petrom has yet to release further details about the proposed project.

