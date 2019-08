AFPM Q&A-1 Refiners address gasoline processing issues

During the 2016 American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Q&A and Technology Forum (Sept. 25-28, Baltimore), US domestic and international refiners discussed trends in gasoline processing operations, paying special attention to topics of safety, isomerization, reforming, and meeting the US Environmental Protection Agency's more stringent Tier 3 gasoline standards that took effect Jan. 1, 2017.