ADNOC-Borealis JV advance expansions at Ruwais complex

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and Borealis AG, Vienna, are advancing design and engineering on projects that will expand production capacities at their jointly held Abu Dhabi Polymers Co. Ltd.'s (Borouge) integrated polyolefins complex in Ruwais, about 250 km west of Abu Dhabi City, UAE.