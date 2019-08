BPCL advances integrated expansion of Kochi refinery

Essar Projects India Ltd. (EPIL) has completed installation, testing, and commissioning of the coke drum structure package (CDSP) as part of the ongoing integrated expansion project (IREP) of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s 9.5 million-tonne/year (tpy) refinery near the city of Kochi, at Ambalamugal, Ernakulam district, in the Indian state of Kerala.