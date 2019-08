Indonesian plant to expand ethylene capacity by 2020

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP), a subsidiary of PT Barito Pacific Tbk, Jakarta, has let a contract to CB&I, Houston, to supply materials for the planned revamp of existing furnaces at the naphtha cracker of its 860,000-tonne/year ethylene plant at Ciwandan, Cilegon, in Indonesia's Banten province.