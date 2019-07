India's HPCL lets contract for Visakh refinery

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) has let a contract to Honeywell International Inc. subsidiary Honeywell UOP LLC, Des Plaines, Ill., to deliver technology licensing and design for process units to be added as part of HPCL's previously announced project to expand and modernize the 8.3 million-tonne/year Vishakhapatnam (Visakh) refinery in Andhra Pradesh, on the country's southeastern coast (OGJ Online, Jan. 19, 2016).

Mar 27th, 2017