SOCAR GPC lets contract for PE plant at proposed gas, petchem complex

State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) subsidiary SOCAR GPC has let a contract to Univation Technologies LLC, Houston, to provide technology licensing and associated design work for a 600,000-tonne/year polyethylene (PE) plant at SOCAR GPC's proposed grassroots gas processing and petrochemical complex to be built in Garadagh, Azerbaijan, 15 km south of Baku (OGJ Online, Jan. 18, 2017).

Mar 27th, 2017