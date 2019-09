CSB issues report on 2015 FCC unit blast at ExxonMobil refinery

Multiple process safety management gaps led to a Feb. 18, 2015, explosion of the fluid catalytic cracker at ExxonMobil Corp.'s 149,500-b/d Torrance, Calif., refinery, the US Chemical Safety Board said in a final report it issued on May 3 (OGJ Online, Feb. 19, 2015).