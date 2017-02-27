Gazprom Neft advances water-treatment project at Omsk refinery

PJSC Gazprom Neft will build a closed-loop wastewater treatment plant at the 21.4 million-tonne/year Omsk refinery in Western Siberia as part of the company's broader commitment under an ongoing modernization and upgrading program aimed at reducing environmental impacts as well as improving processing capacities, conversion rates, energy efficiency, and production qualities at its Russian refineries by 2020 (OGJ Online, Dec. 2, 2013).

