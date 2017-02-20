Total to cut spending about 20% in 2017

Total SA in 2017 expects to spend $16-17 billion including resource acquisitions, down from the $20.53 billion spent in 2016 and $28.033 billion spent in 2014.

190913 Pkn Orlen Plock Refinery
Refining
PKN Orlen lets contract for Plock refinery

PKN Orlen let a contract to Honeywell UOP to provide process technology designed to increase production of ethylene and aromatics and improve flexibility of gasoline production at its 327,300-b/d integrated refining complex in Plock, Poland.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 13th, 2019
Petrochemicals
Zhejiang Satellite commissions second C3 Oleflex unit

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. has commissioned a second Honeywell UOP proprietary C3 Oleflex unit as part of the second phase of its propylene dehydrogenation plant in Pinghu City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 13th, 2019
Petrochemicals
Operator lets contract for methanol plant in eastern Russia

Nakhodka Mineral Fertilizer Plant CJSC (NZMU) has let a contract to Haldor Topsoe AS to provide technology licensing for a 5,400-tonne/day methanol plant near Vladivostok in eastern Russia.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 13th, 2019
Refining
Meridian inks water supply, wastewater deals for Davis refinery

Meridian Energy has executed long-term water supply and wastewater agreements with the city of Dickinson, ND, for the operator’s grassroots 49,500-b/sd high-conversion Davis refinery to be built in Billings County in the heart of the Bakken shale region.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 13th, 2019
190913 Gazprom Neft Omsk Delayed Coking
Refining
Gazprom Neft advances Omsk refinery delayed coking project

PJSC Gazprom Neft has completed installation of the main section for its project to expand delayed coking capacity at its 430,000-b/d Omsk refinery in Western Siberia as part of the operator’s second phase of its ongoing modernization program.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 13th, 2019
190917 Me Global Equate Oyster Creek
Petrochemicals
MEGlobal completes Oyster Creek MEG plant

MEGlobal International has inaugurated subsidiary MEGlobal Americas Inc.’s monoethylene glycol plant that recently completed construction at Dow Chemical’s currently expanding Oyster Creek petrochemical complex in Freeport, Tex.

Robert Brelsford
Sep 12th, 2019
190910 Suncor Cogen Coker
Refining
Cogeneration due at Suncor oil sands plant

Suncor Energy Inc. will invest $1.4 billion to replace two coke-fired boilers with gas-fired cogeneration units in a project that will cut greenhouse-gas emissions from steam production at its Oil Sands Base Plant by 25%.

OGJ editors
Sep 10th, 2019
Petrochemicals
LyondellBasell, Bora form JV to operate Chinese ethylene cracker

LyondellBasell signed a memorandum of understanding to form a 50-50 joint venture with Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group in Panjin, China, to operate a 1.1 million-tonne/year ethylene cracker.

OGJ editors
Sep 9th, 2019
Refining
Renewable diesel JV studies second plant

Valero Energy Corp. and Darling Ingredients Inc. have begun advanced engineering and development cost review for what the refining company says would be the first renewable diesel facility in Texas.

OGJ editors
Sep 9th, 2019