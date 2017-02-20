Total to cut spending about 20% in 2017
Total SA in 2017 expects to spend $16-17 billion including resource acquisitions, down from the $20.53 billion spent in 2016 and $28.033 billion spent in 2014.
Meridian Energy has executed long-term water supply and wastewater agreements with the city of Dickinson, ND, for the operator’s grassroots 49,500-b/sd high-conversion Davis refinery to be built in Billings County in the heart of the Bakken shale region.
PJSC Gazprom Neft has completed installation of the main section for its project to expand delayed coking capacity at its 430,000-b/d Omsk refinery in Western Siberia as part of the operator’s second phase of its ongoing modernization program.
Private Coogee Chemicals reported plans to conduct a study into the feasibility of building a methanol plant in Darwin, Northern Territory. The $500-million (Aus.), 350,000-tonne/year methanol project would be built close to Inpex’s Ichthys LNG plant.
Sasol Ltd. has completed production test runs and achieved beneficial operation of the cracker at its long-planned Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), an integrated ethane cracker and downstream derivatives complex under construction in Westlake, La.
AEON Infrastructure subsidiary GTM One has let a contract to Haldor Topsoe to provide technology licensing, basic engineering, catalysts, and proprietary hardware for a grassroots methanol unit to be built at the Khimprom site in Volgograd, Russia.