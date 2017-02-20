IOC restarts newly upgraded coker at Barauni refinery
India's state-owned Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (IOC) has completed the revamp and recommissioning of the 600,000-tonne/year Coker A at its 6-million tpy Barauni refinery in Begusarai District, Bihar.
A joint venture of Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp. has started construction of the JV’s Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, a 1.8 million-tonne/year ethane cracking complex in San Patricio County, Tex., near Corpus Christi.
Meridian Energy has executed long-term water supply and wastewater agreements with the city of Dickinson, ND, for the operator’s grassroots 49,500-b/sd high-conversion Davis refinery to be built in Billings County in the heart of the Bakken shale region.
PJSC Gazprom Neft has completed installation of the main section for its project to expand delayed coking capacity at its 430,000-b/d Omsk refinery in Western Siberia as part of the operator’s second phase of its ongoing modernization program.
Private Coogee Chemicals reported plans to conduct a study into the feasibility of building a methanol plant in Darwin, Northern Territory. The $500-million (Aus.), 350,000-tonne/year methanol project would be built close to Inpex’s Ichthys LNG plant.
Sasol Ltd. has completed production test runs and achieved beneficial operation of the cracker at its long-planned Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), an integrated ethane cracker and downstream derivatives complex under construction in Westlake, La.
AEON Infrastructure subsidiary GTM One has let a contract to Haldor Topsoe to provide technology licensing, basic engineering, catalysts, and proprietary hardware for a grassroots methanol unit to be built at the Khimprom site in Volgograd, Russia.