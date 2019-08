Bapco refinery implements seawater desalination system

Bahrain Petroleum Co. (Bapco), a division of the country's National Oil & Gas Authority (NOGA), has commissioned a series of General Electric International Inc.'s advanced mobile water units as part of an on-site desalination to convert seawater into high-purity boiler feedwater water at Bapco's 267,000-b/d Awali refinery at Sitra on Bahrain's eastern coast.