Calumet inks deal for sale of Wisconsin refinery, other assets

Husky Energy Inc., Calgary, has entered a deal with Calumet Lubricants Co. LP, a unit of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Indianapolis, to buy subsidiary Calumet Superior LLC, which owns and operates 47,500-b/d refinery in Superior, Wis., refinery as well as other downstream assets in the region.