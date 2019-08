BPCL commissions unit at Mumbai refinery

India's state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) has completed conversion of the catalytic reforming unit (CRU) at its 12 million-tonne/year Mumbai refinery into a light naphtha isomerization unit as part of the refiner's program to comply with the Indian government's nationwide mandate of producing 100% Bharat Stage 4 (BS 4, or Euro 4-equivalent) fuels, which became effective Apr. 1.