Parco lets contract for Mid-Country refinery

Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. (Parco), Karachi, has let a contract to Honeywell UOP LLC and Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS), both divisions of Honeywell International Inc., to provide process technologies and advanced automated controls for a project designed to increase output of cleaner transportation fuels from its 4.5 million-tonne/year Mid-Country refinery at Mahmood Kot, 65 km north of Multan, Pakistan.