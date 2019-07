Iran lets contract for South Pars 12 petrochemical complex

Iran's state-owned Ahdaf Management Services Development Co. PLC has let contracts to Hyundai Motor Group of South Korea subsidiaries Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to jointly build the second phase of Kangan Petro Refining Co.'s (KPRC) South Pars 12 petrochemical project in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, Tonbak, Boushehr Province, about 1,100 km south of Tehran.

