US grant to support development of Nigerian grassroots refinery

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to privately held Eko Petrochem & Refining Co. Ltd. (EPRC) for a feasibility study to recommend technologies and develop an implementation plan for a 20,000-b/sd modular refinery to be built on Tomaro Island in Lagos, Nigeria.

Aug 28th, 2017