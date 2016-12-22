PHMSA issues CAO to Belle Fourche Pipeline Co. following ND leak

The US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order to Belle Fourche Pipeline Co. in Casper, Wyo., following a Dec. 5 crude oil leak on one of its pipelines in North Dakota.

AuthorNick Snow
Dec 22nd, 2016

The US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order to Belle Fourche Pipeline Co. in Casper, Wyo., following a Dec. 5 crude oil leak on one of its pipelines in North Dakota.

The accident on the Bicentennial system resulted in 4,200 bbl of crude being released into Ash Coulee Creek in Billings County, ND, PHMSA said on Dec. 21.

The pipeline failure’s cause has not been determined, the US Department of Transportation agency emphasized. A preliminary investigation by PHMSA’s Office of Pipeline Safety said there apparently was ground movement near the leak’s location.

The segment that was involved was installed 45 ft below the ground’s surface in 2013, PHMSA said. The accident did not cause any known human injuries, but may have poisoned some cattle when some of the spilled crude entered the nearby Little Missouri National Grassland.

PHMSA’s order required Belle Fourche Pipeline to shut the pipeline down immediately and remove the affected segment for analysis when weather allows it.

BFP also was ordered to conduct daily aerial patrols of the line for 2 weeks following the order’s issuance, complete mechanical and metallurgical testing of the failed pipe segment within 90 days, complete a root failure analysis supplemented and facilitated by an independent third-party vendor acceptable to PHMSA’s director within 120 days, and review and assess its emergency response effectiveness as related to the failure within 90 days.

Contact Nick Snow at nicks@pennwell.com.

More in Pipelines & Transportation
Pipelines
TANAP ready to deliver gas, SOCAR says
OGJ editors
Jul 2nd, 2019
Merchants Fleet
Home
Optimizing Safety in Oil & Gas Fleets - Today’s Risks & Practical Tools to Mitigate Them
Jun 24th, 2019
Construction on the Trans Mountain system.
Pipelines
Canada approves Trans Mountain Expansion Project
Christopher E. Smith
Jun 19th, 2019
Pipelines & Transportation
Anadarko sanctions Mozambique LNG project
OGJ editors
Jun 19th, 2019
LNG
Agreement advances Indonesian LNG project
OGJ editors
Jun 17th, 2019
Government
DRBC approves dock, adds products to Gibbstown project
Nick Snow
Jun 17th, 2019
Economics & Markets
WoodMac: Argentina LNG poised to meet Asian demand
OGJ editors
Jun 14th, 2019
Government
Husky fined for 2016 Saskatchewan oil spill
OGJ editors
Jun 14th, 2019
Economics & Markets
MARKET: Oil prices rise on tanker attacks
Paula Dittrick
Jun 14th, 2019
Content Dam Ogj Online Articles 2019 06 190611 Gazprom Hungary Map Final
Pipelines
Russian gas exports to Hungary rise over 2018
OGJ editors
Jun 11th, 2019