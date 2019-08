Targa-Sanchez Eagle Ford JV commissions, expanding gas processing plant

Targa Resources Corp. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)-formerly Sanchez Production Partners LP (SPP)-have commissioned their 50-50 Eagle Ford joint venture Carnero Processing LLC's 200-MMcfd Raptor cryogenic natural gas processing plant in La Salle County, Tex. (OGJ Online, Oct. 5, 2015).