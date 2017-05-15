June UK election will affect cost of oil and gas trade
Negotiations between the UK and European Union over British withdrawal-Brexit-will determine whether the cost of UK trade in oil and gas goods rises or falls.
The start-up of Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has been approved by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Equinor plans start up this fall for Phase 1 development. Construction Phase 2 is expected to start in fourth-quarter 2022.
The Lisa Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the ExxonMobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block, partner Hess Corp. reported. The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel arrived following a 42-day journey from Singapore.
JSC EuroChem Northwest, a division of EuroChem Group, has commissioned its 2,890-tonne/day ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The ammonia plant—Europe’s largest single-train production site—produces 1 million-tonnes/year of ammonia.
PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical let a contract to Honeywell UOP to provide technology licensing for multiple units as part of a refining-chemical integration project under way at its 400,000-b/d heavy crude oil site in China's Guangdong province.
BPTT's Cassia compression project off Trinidad and Tobago remains on track. Once completed and on production, the Cassia project will enable BPTT to access and produce low-pressure gas from currently producing fields in the Greater Cassia Area.
APA Group has been granted a survey license by the Queensland government for its proposed Galilee basin-Moranbah Pipeline—a key step towards construction of the line that will link new gas resources in Queensland to markets on Australia’s east coast.