OGJ Newsletter

Wireline results in the Santos Ltd.-operated Dorado-3 appraisal well in the Bedout subbasin of northwest Western Australia have confirmed hydrocarbons in the three main reservoirs at the field first discovered in July 2018.
The start-up of Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has been approved by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Equinor plans start up this fall for Phase 1 development. Construction Phase 2 is expected to start in fourth-quarter 2022.
The Lisa Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the ExxonMobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block, partner Hess Corp. reported. The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel arrived following a 42-day journey from Singapore.
JSC EuroChem Northwest, a division of EuroChem Group, has commissioned its 2,890-tonne/day ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The ammonia plant—Europe’s largest single-train production site—produces 1 million-tonnes/year of ammonia.
PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical let a contract to Honeywell UOP to provide technology licensing for multiple units as part of a refining-chemical integration project under way at its 400,000-b/d heavy crude oil site in China's Guangdong province.